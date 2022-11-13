VIG: Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) has applied for listing of its shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange. In coordination with the Budapest Stock Exchange, the expected first trading day is 11 November 2022. Ongoing trading is expected to take place in the main segment of the Budapest Stock Exchange, the Equities Prime Market. The Index Committee will deal with a possible inclusion of VIG shares in one of the Budapest Stock Exchange's indices in the coming months. The shares of VIG have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1994 and on the Prague Stock Exchange since 2008.VIG: weekly performance: 0.87% S Immo: Listed real estate company S Immo has contracted the acquisition of a total of 8 properties and one plot of land from its new parent company and majority shareholder CPI ...

