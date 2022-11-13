Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 13.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Achtung heiß! Warum man diese Aktie nach der aktuellen News kaufen kann…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET17 ISIN: AT0000908504 Ticker-Symbol: WSV2 
Tradegate
10.11.22
15:07 Uhr
23,150 Euro
-0,300
-1,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
CECE Composite Index
1-Jahres-Chart
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,35023,50012.11.
23,40023,50011.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
S IMMO
S IMMO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S IMMO AG22,7500,00 %
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG23,150-1,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.