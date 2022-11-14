

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) announced initial results from FRUTIGA, a Phase III study of fruquintinib combined with paclitaxel in 703 Chinese patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.



According to the company, the trial met one of the primary endpoints of statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival, which is clinically meaningful. But the other primary endpoint of overall survival was not statistically significant per the pre-specified statistical plan, although there was an improvement in median overall survival.



The company noted that Fruquintinib also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in secondary endpoints including objective response rate, disease control rate (DCR), and improved duration of response. The safety profile of fruquintinib in FRUTIGA was consistent with previously reported studies.



HUTCHMED retains all commercial rights to fruquintinib outside of China. In China, where fruquintinib is marketed under the brand name ELUNATE, HUTCHMED is partnered with Eli Lilly and Company.



HUTCHMED is responsible for development and execution of all on-the-ground medical detailing, promotion and local and regional marketing. Fruquintinib is not approved for use outside of China.



