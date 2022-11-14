Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Achtung heiß! Warum man diese Aktie nach der aktuellen News kaufen kann…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C99G ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 Ticker-Symbol: R6C0 
Tradegate
11.11.22
21:59 Uhr
26,950 Euro
-0,040
-0,15 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHELL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHELL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,86026,97507:55
27,00027,10007:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2022 | 07:05
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels

Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels

Evry, 14November 2022 - Following the delivery of testing samples this summer, Global Bioenergies and Shell agree to collaborate on the development and testing of low carbon road fuels.

The first phase of this agreement will evaluate new concepts based on high-octane gasoline components derived from bio-based feedstocks. The collaboration will see the two companies conduct a joint research study, to identify and develop manufacturing methods to produce the molecules required to create high-octane components. The agreement also allows for a period of exclusivity to further develop these innovative concepts in the future.

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies commented "We're looking forward to working with Shell on this important study. Whilst adoption of EV's continues to accelerate, it's clear there is still a role for internal combustion engines for many years to come. We expect the future of road transportation will be based on an energy mix maximizing the role of decarbonised sources, in which biofuels will be critical".

Selda Gunsel, VP Fuels and Lubricants Technology, said: "We recognise that decarbonising the mobility sector will require a range of solutions and we're keen to explore different pathways to achieve this. We are already evaluating the opportunity of off-taking volumes of isobutene and derivatives from Global Bioenergies' existing and future plants. It is collaborations, such as this, that are helping accelerate progress in this space".

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies
Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

PRESS RELATIONS



Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com)



Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com)

Attachment

  • Global Bioenergies agrees collaboration with Shell in the development of low carbon road fuels (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f89595e1-6cea-4b3f-9894-b31b1db93e38)

SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.