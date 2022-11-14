Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced that a meeting between Teleperformance Colombia and the country's Ministry of Labor will take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. This meeting, at the Group's request, is to engage and collaboratively discuss its operations in Colombia, where Teleperformance is a major employer with over 41,000 employees, with the recently elected new government of Colombia.

While Teleperformance Colombia has not received any official notification from the government, Teleperformance Colombia has reached out to the government and union, and it looks forward to a fair and open dialogue. As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, it will also fully support the authorities on any review that they would like to conduct.

Since its foundation, Teleperformance has been focused on being a responsible and transparent business. With operations in 88countries and with approximately 420,000 employees worldwide, Teleperformance has engaged constructively with local governments and complies fully with all laws, rules and regulations wherever it operates. Teleperformance is a people company and is committed to providing competitive wages and benefits. Importantly, safety and well-being of its employees are top priorities for the group and will continue to provide the necessary support and conditions so its teams can operate in a safe and secure workplace. Over 97% of Teleperformance's worldwide workforce of 420,000 employees currently work in independently certified best employer locations, including all our employees in Colombia.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

