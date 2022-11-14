Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed launches expert network to help everyone sleep better

It is safe to speak of a broad social problem: 35% of adults still do not get enough quality sleep. While poor sleep is incredibly harmful to our mental and physical condition Beter Bed has associated itself with a network of experts and develops various initiatives to let the whole of the Netherlands and Belgium sleep better.

Beter Bed Holding's 'Sleep better, live better' strategy does everything in its power to promote the importance of sleeping better for your health. And to go the extra mile when it comes to information and sleep advice. The sleep better, live better purpose is translated throughout the company each with its own focus area. Whereas DBC focuses on improving performance with the M line brand, Beddenreus shows that sleeping better can be very advantageous and Beter Bed goes that extra mile by offering better sleep for everyone. The value-for-money formula offers a sophisticated range and provides independent and data-driven sleep advice.

Sleep better, live better manifest

Beter Bed cooperates with doctors, specialists, health institutes and scientists. Earlier this year, Beter Bed brought the American sleep guru Matthew Walkerto the Netherlands to support them in drawing attention to the importance of sleep. And to symbolically sign a manifesto in which Beter Bed takes the lead and advocates better sleep as a crucial pillar for a better life.

'It doesn't stop there', says Perijn Hoefsloot, responsible for marketing & strategic business development: 'We have brought together a network of experts to help us add scientific support in the field of sleep knowledge, in innovations, product development and advice to customers.'

Knowledge partners in various areas of expertise

The knowledge partners keep Beter Bed up to date with the latest research and measurement techniques. Such as the innovative Better SleepID. There are now 42 locations where you are completely measured using sensors to find the mattress that best suits your body in a scientific, independent way. Doctor and sleep coach Aline Kruitof training and coaching agency LIJV, for instance, has joined Beter Bed as a knowledge partner to provide training to all employees in the company, from warehouse and sleep consultants in the shop, to the boardroom.

Sleep better, live better: sharing knowledge and collaborations

They also share their knowledge with the manifesto signatories. And via Beter Bed's website and social channels, blogs and articles with everyone who wants to know more about sleeping better, and therefore better living. 'This way, the entire company is immersed in the Sleep better, live better vision', continues Hoefsloot. 'Since publishing our manifesto, the phone has not stopped ringing and suppliers, competitors, manufacturers, customers and new colleagues have been coming forward to work with us to further propagate this thinking'. In the coming months, the sleep specialist will further explore opportunities that will help all of the Netherlands and Belgium sleep better.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 132 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

