QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be exhibiting at this year's Supply Chain Event, happening November 15-16 in Paris. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth E34 to learn how QAD experts can help digitize their supply chains, from end-to-end.

The 2022 Supply Chain Event combines exhibitions, business meetings, and conferences to create a truly collaborative environment and opportunities to meet new suppliers and partners. Those who visit QAD's exhibition booth will have the opportunity to speak and network with experts in the areas of Digital Supply Chain Planning, Global Trade and Transportation Execution and Supplier Relationship Management. Attendees will learn about:

Digital Supply Chain Planning Supply chain 4.0 offers businesses real-time insights and helps form a more connected supply chain.

Supply chain 4.0 offers businesses real-time insights and helps form a more connected supply chain. Global Trade and Transportation Execution This includes import and export management, FTZ, compliance, desktop shipping, multi-carrier shipping and more.

This includes import and export management, FTZ, compliance, desktop shipping, multi-carrier shipping and more. Supplier Relationship Management A tool that helps companies mitigate business risks with the constant monitoring of supplier data. This module interfaces support for additional risk categories like financial risk, risk event monitoring, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and performance.

"This premier event presents the perfect opportunity to discover supply chain solutions that can take your business to the next level," said Roy Arguelles, senior vice president, supply chain sales at QAD. "We look forward to helping enterprises to navigate their business challenges and discussing the ways that QAD can help bolster their efforts."

Event Details

What: Supply Chain Event 2022

When: November 15-16, 2022

Where: Paris Porte de Versailles, Pavillon 5.1, Booth E34

Registration: To register to attend the 2022 Supply Chain Event, click here.

About QAD Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005021/en/

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe

Analyst Relations

609-709-3769

industryanalyst@qad.com