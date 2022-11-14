Syngenta Crop Protection was recognized as a winner in 5 award categories at the annual Crop Science Awards, a strong endorsement of its best-in-class scientific, technological and leadership contributions within the global crop protection industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005076/en/

Syngenta Crop Protection was recognized as a winner in 5 award categories at the annual Crop Science Awards, a strong endorsement of its best-in-class scientific, technological and leadership contributions within the global crop protection industry.

"We are very honored to be recognized with such prestigious awards in so many categories," said Jeff Rowe, President of Syngenta Crop Protection. "We work hard to bring innovation that enables farmers worldwide to grow their crops productively, and to secure a more sustainable future for agriculture. Congratulations to all the teams that worked hard over many years to make these achievements possible, and special thanks to Jon Parr for his outstanding contributions to the agriculture industry."

Best R&D Pipeline

Syngenta invests significantly in its innovation capabilities and through many collaborations, to bring world-class science and cutting-edge technologies to growers in the years to come. This sustained annual R&D investment has resulted in novel technologies that will enable growers to farm more sustainably and productively, while protecting and enhancing crop and soil health. One such example is TYMIRIUM technology which protects the farm's soil health and biodiversity even as it controls harmful microscopic nematodes that feed on plant roots.

Best New Crop Protection Product or Trait

VIRANTRA is the product containing PLINAZOLIN technology active ingredient launched in Argentina in December 2021. PLINAZOLIN technology allows farmers to effectively control insect pressure over a wide range of crops and geographies, while addressing the urgent threat of rising resistance to existing insecticides.

Best Stewardship Program

Our Manejo Consciente campaign was introduced to address the first signs of fungicide resistance in soybean rust in Brazil. This ambitious stewardship campaign involved one-to-one meetings with more than 2,400 growers spanning an area of over 850,000 km2, based on a new product positioning and agronomic recommendations. It achieved adoption rates of more than 73%, playing a significant role in delaying the spread of fungicide resistance.

Best Marketing Program

After ALADE and MITRION were registered for soybean disease control in Brazil in 2021 on an accelerated timeline, despite challenges brought on by pandemic restrictions, Syngenta conducted 1,900 certified trials with farmers and researchers, which provided invaluable data and opportunities to promote the benefits of these two products. This campaign reached soybean growers across the entire country, and it emerged as one of the largest demand generation campaigns in recent times.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jon Parr recently retired as President of Crop Protection, after a distinguished 35-year career that included many highlights. These ranged from the launch of our blockbuster fungicide AMISTAR two decades ago, to more recently setting the strategic direction that strengthened Syngenta's innovation capabilities and propelled its leadership in biologicals. Key to his success as a leader was his ability to foster a winning culture and continuously challenged the organization to keep focus on the farmer's needs; he encouraged collaboration, innovation, empowerment and strongly valued diverse teams.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources.

The content of this release is for information purposes only. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2022 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005076/en/

Contacts:

Syngenta Crop Protection

Michelle Ng

Head, External Communications

michelle.ng@syngenta.com

Media Relations Central Line

media.relations@syngenta.com