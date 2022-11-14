Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 46 /2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-11-14 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 9 months RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Hagen Bikes HAGEN Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCB23027B auction LTGNB23027B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Dividend record date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Investors event TLN Northern Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 9 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2022 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 9 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2022 BH Meraki NHCM050022FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2022 BH Meraki NHCM050022FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.