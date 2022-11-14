Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 46 /2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-11-14 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 9 months RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Hagen Bikes HAGEN Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGCB23027B auction LTGNB23027B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Dividend record date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Preferential right to TLN subscribe shares record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.11.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Investors event TLN Northern Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.11.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Interim report, 9 months VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2022 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2022 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 9 months TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2022 BH Meraki NHCM050022FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2022 BH Meraki NHCM050022FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de