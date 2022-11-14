DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Expands its Own Fleet to Include KAMAZ Compass Trucks

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 14 November 2022

Lenta Expands its Own Fleet to Include KAMAZ Compass Trucks

St Petersburg, Russia, 14 November 2022: Lenta (MOEX: LENT, LSE: LNTA), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, has acquired 22 medium-duty KAMAZ Compass 12 trucks.

The new 5-tonne trucks are first of its brand in Lenta's fleet. With the trucks already provided by Utkonos, Lenta will now have more than 100 light- and medium-duty vehicles.

The Company plans to use them instead of leased transport to deliver goods to small-format stores.

KAMAZ introduced the Compass product family as part of its efforts to tap into the market for medium-duty trucks. The Compass 12 complies with modern standards for comfort, efficiency and safety and comes with a Cummins ISF3.8 or ISF4.5, a straight four-cylinder diesel engine for lower fuel consumption, as well as a 6-speed manual Fast Gear transmission.

Igor Ovsienko, Lenta's Chief Supply Chain Officer, commented:

"Our goal is to balance out the amount of trucks of varied capacity. This will help the Company boost its operating efficiency and ensure a high level of on-shelf availability at small formats. After foreign distributors quit the Russian market, it did not take much time for us to find a local replacement for European trucks."

For further information, please visit https://corp.lenta.com/ or contact:

Lenta Lenta Mariya Filippova Tatyana Vlasova Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs Head of Investor Relations maria.filippova@lenta.com tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 30 September 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 557 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

