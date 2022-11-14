DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EDX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
The following securities are re-admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 14/11/2022 following a reverse takeover:
Name of issuer: EDX Medical Group Plc (previously TECC Capital Plc)
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BNDMJS47
Symbol: EDX
