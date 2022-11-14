Anzeige
RiverFort Global Capital: RiverFort Group participates in a €5m advance on a Term Loan Facility With Gaussin SA (ALGAU)

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverFort are pleased to announce that Gaussin has entered into a new term loan with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC and YA II with an initial advance of €5m.

RiverFort Global Capital Logo

Gaussin, listed on the Euronext Growth in Paris, is an engineering technology company that designs, assembles, and offers zero-emission, smart and connected vehicles for freight transportation and people mobility to enable off-road and on-road applications. Gaussin also has expertise in logistics processes, autonomous technologies, and emerging energy solutions.

The financing will complement the €4m equity raised by Gaussin in October 2022, and support the Company's ability to fulfil its strong €89.5m order book as of October 15, 2022.

For more information regarding the financing, please visit Gaussin's website on for the announcement of 10 November 2022 (https://www.gaussin.com/press-releases)

RiverFort Global Capital: LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/riverfort-global-capital-ltd)

RiverFort Global Capital: Website (www.riverfort.com)

RiverFort Global Capital: Email (hello@riverfortcapital.com)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945285/RiverFort_Global_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riverfort-group-participates-in-a-5m-advance-on-a-term-loan-facility-with-gaussin-sa-algau-301675927.html

