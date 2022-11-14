ReNew Power plans to switch on 2 GW of solar cell and module production capacity by September 2023.From pv magazine India ReNew Power has revealed plans to complete a $246.3 million, 2 GW solar cell and module factory in Gujarat by September 2023. It said construction of phase one of the project is now "in full swing," with plans to make the plant operational by the third quarter of 2023. "This solar cell and module manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 2 GW," ReNew Power told pv magazine. "The capacity of the module plant is 2.4 GW. The cell line initially will have 2 GW capacity, ...

