Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Achtung heiß! Warum man diese Aktie nach der aktuellen News kaufen kann…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2022 | 09:17
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Removal of the Temporary Limitation on allowing new Underlying Instruments for Flexible Equity Derivatives (12/22)

The temporary limitation on allowing new stock classes as underlying
instruments for flexible equity derivatives will be removed as of November 14,
2022. 

Since March 21, 2022 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets' Members have been requested
(as originally published in the Flexible Derivatives Products Notice 03/22) to
ask for the approval and creation of a new underlying instrument (i.e. adding a
stock class not previously offered) two weeks in advance of the intended day of
entering a trade. 

The limitation on new underlying instruments will be removed on Monday,
November 14, 2022. Approved underlying stock classes will from that day on a
best-effort basis be added intraday and if that is not possible, the following
trading day. 

Nasdaq reserves the right to approve or decline the trading and clearing of the
suggested instruments. 

Flexible Instruments are available on all Underlying Instruments in the
Quotation List (Appendix 1 to the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets). 

Underlying instruments with flexible derivatives only are published on the
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets website in the pdf-document titled "List of eligible
instruments including block sizes and deferral thresholds":
https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2022/10/10/Eligible_Flexible_Underlyings.pdf. 

For contact information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1101751
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.