NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Removal of the Temporary Limitation on allowing new Underlying Instruments for Flexible Equity Derivatives (12/22)

The temporary limitation on allowing new stock classes as underlying instruments for flexible equity derivatives will be removed as of November 14, 2022. Since March 21, 2022 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets' Members have been requested (as originally published in the Flexible Derivatives Products Notice 03/22) to ask for the approval and creation of a new underlying instrument (i.e. adding a stock class not previously offered) two weeks in advance of the intended day of entering a trade. The limitation on new underlying instruments will be removed on Monday, November 14, 2022. Approved underlying stock classes will from that day on a best-effort basis be added intraday and if that is not possible, the following trading day. Nasdaq reserves the right to approve or decline the trading and clearing of the suggested instruments. Flexible Instruments are available on all Underlying Instruments in the Quotation List (Appendix 1 to the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets). Underlying instruments with flexible derivatives only are published on the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets website in the pdf-document titled "List of eligible instruments including block sizes and deferral thresholds": https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/2022/10/10/Eligible_Flexible_Underlyings.pdf. For contact information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1101751