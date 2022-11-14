The government of the Australian state of New South Wales has secured bids for more than 5.5 GW of wind and solar projects, as well as more than 2.5 GW of long-duration storage projects.From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales government's first tender seeking generation and storage projects as part of the state's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap had attracted significant interest from wind, solar and storage developers, with more than 5.5 GW of generation projects and more than 2.5 GW of long-duration storage projects received. AEMO Services, which is administering the process in its ...

