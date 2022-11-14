DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.8943
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10769700
CODE: UESG LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 200556 EQS News ID: 1486397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486397&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 14, 2022 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)