Montag, 14.11.2022
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
WKN: A2JJ69 ISIN: PLONCTH00011 Ticker-Symbol: 1B1 
Frankfurt
14.11.22
08:51 Uhr
3,185 Euro
+0,170
+5,64 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 10:04
83 Leser
Molecure S.A.: Save The Date: Molecure to Host Virtual R&D Day on 7th December 2022

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecure S.A. ("Molecure": WSE: MOC) a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal chemistry capabilities to discover first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate unexplored protein and RNA targets to treat multiple incurable diseases, will host a virtual R&D Day on the 7thDecember 2022 at 13.30 CET / 12.30 BST / 7.30 ET.

During this event, management and scientific leaders will provide a comprehensive review of Molecure's the company's pipeline.

The event will provide updates on Molecure's clinical development plans and related near-term catalysts, with a focus on its two novel drug candidates, OATD-01, a first in class chitinase inhibitor for sarcoidosis and OATD-02, a dual acting, highly potent arginase inhibitor for a broad range of cancers.

Date: 7thDecember 2022

Time: 13.30 - 16.30 CET

The agenda and details of how to join the meeting will be available in an invitation and on the Company's website (www.molecure.com) which will be issued closer to the time of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Molecure S.A. (PR & IR)
Marta Borkowska
Email: m.borkowska@molecure.com
+(48) 728 728 143

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (Financial PR)
Frazer Hall, David Dible, Sandi Greenwood, Eleanor Perkin
molecure@medistrava.com
+44 (0)203 928 6900

About Molecure

Molecure is a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal chemistry and biology capabilities to discover and develop first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate the function of underexplored protein and RNA targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

Molecure has generated a diverse pipeline of eight distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science institutions globally, including Yale University, Rutgers University, the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) in Ghent, the University of Michigan and the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (IIMCB).

Molecure's most advanced in-house drug candidate is OATD-01, a first-in-class dual chitinase inhibitor for the treatment of interstitial lung diseases, such as sarcoidosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, that is Phase II ready. A Phase II trial in patients with sarcoidosis is expected to start in 2023.

Our second proprietary candidate is OATD-02, an oral, potent and selective first-in-class, dual arginase inhibitor (ARG1 and ARG2) for the treatment of cancer, which is expected to advance to Phase I clinical development in the second half of 2022.

Molecure's headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw, Poland with an additional laboratory facility in Lódz. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: MOC).

For more information, please visit www.molecure.com

LinkedIn: Molecure| Twitter: @molecure_sa | YouTube: Molecure SA

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/save-the-date-molecure-to-host-virtual-rd-day-on-7th-december-2022-301676619.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
