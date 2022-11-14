Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143C1 ISIN: SE0007438577 Ticker-Symbol: 0EH 
Frankfurt
14.11.22
09:30 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,001
+0,68 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOLERANZIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOLERANZIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2022 | 10:41
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Toleranzia AB receives observation status (576/22)

Today, November 14, 2022, Flerie Invest AB disclosed a mandatory public offer
to the other shareholders of Toleranzia AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Toleranzia AB (TOL, ISIN code SE0007438577, order book ID 204110) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
TOLERANZIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.