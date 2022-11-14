Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, continues its commitment to expand and be a leader in Ireland.

Datalec's continued investment into the Republic of Ireland demonstrates a commitment to extending its geographical reach to deliver world-class data centre services. Datalec Ireland has been operational since May 2017, Alan Kavanagh was appointed country Operations Manager in November 2021.

Since Alan's appointment, Datalec has fortified its dedicated team, to enhance the company's services and capabilities. Following the recent acquisition of Technivo Limited, these services now extend to specialist technical cleaning.

"Since I have been the Operations Manager at Datalec, we have delivered circa 3,000m2 of white space fit out in live colocation data halls," advised Alan. "Datalec's portfolio of capabilities means that, in addition to building new data centres, we have a proven track record in successfully retrofitting existing facilities, improving efficiencies for customers and increasing end user demand. Indeed, the projected market is set to expand with investments of USD 3.84Bn by 2026."

The company will be attending Data Centres Ireland, exhibition stand 115, the country's largest data centre event on 16 and 17 November at the RDS in Dublin. The conference will feature over 75 local and international industry leaders and will include a combination of Panel Discussions, Presentations, Workshops, Case Studies and Facilitated Q&A sessions.

