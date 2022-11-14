Implantica Receives GHP's 2022 Most Innovative MedTech Company Award - Central Europe

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that it has been awarded Global Health & Pharma's Most Innovative MedTech Company - Central Europe in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2022.

With innovation and entrepreneurial success at its core, Implantica's achievements are being recognized by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) with this award. In choosing Implantica as the recipient of the Most Innovative MedTech Company in Central Europe, GHP's judging panel took into account the commitment, expertise and innovation shown by the company. This was based on information from the nomination, information supplied and after conducting GHP's own due diligence with an extensive period of fact-checking and research. Successful awardees were selected based on merit and their contribution to the wider healthcare and/or pharmaceutical sector.

"We are proud to be recognized as the Most Innovative MedTech Company in Central Europe 2022 by GHP. Today it is clear that healthcare will be revolutionized by eHealth and new technology.

Implantica's two platform technologies include our wireless energising platform, designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. The second platform technology is a unique eHealth platform designed to monitor and control treatment from inside the body, measure a broad range of health and treatment parameters and communicate to the caregiver, who is able to safely adjust the treatment remotely on distance.

RefluxStop the product currently in commercialization, is an implant that treats the cause of acid reflux and is designed to become the standard of care in a market with 1 billion sufferers. In addition to the platform technologies and RefluxStop, at the heart of Implantica, and what fuels our ambition to become the world leader in smart medical implants, is our patent portfolio of 40 implantable pipeline products selected among 300 inventions.

With the eHealth market estimated to grow to 230 billion USD over the next 5 years, Implantica has all the attributes to fulfil our ambition to transform care and improve quality of life for millions of patients around the world and at the same time save costs for society," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that has the potential to create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

