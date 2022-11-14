DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.3821

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 544060

CODE: DSUS LN

ISIN: FR0011607084

ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 200663 EQS News ID: 1486695 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

