Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION DELISTING OF NORDEA BANK ABP CERTIFICATES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11.11.2022 CERTIFICATES

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to delist Nordea Bank ABP certificates on
issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for Warrants and
Certificates 3.5.1 

Correct Last trading day is 28 November, 2022.

Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1101824
