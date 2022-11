Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING OF NORDEA BANK ABP CERTIFICATES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 11.11.2022 CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to delist Nordea Bank ABP certificates on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for Warrants and Certificates 3.5.1 Correct Last trading day is 28 November, 2022. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1101824