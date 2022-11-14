Showcasing the Data, Trends, and Best Practices Powering Today's Successful Audio Strategies

Veritonic, the industry's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today the second annual Audio Intelligence Summit. The summit will once again gather industry-leading brands, agencies, and publishers to dive deep into the data and analytics that are driving today's successful audio and podcasting strategies. The summit will take place at Second Floor in New York City on February 15, 2023.

Expert-led discussions from renowned industry leaders will spotlight creative testing and measurement practices furthering their campaign relevance, amplifying their message, and increasing their return.

"We are looking forward to the second annual Audio Intelligence Summit," said Gina Garrubbo, President and CEO of National Public Media, the sponsorship subsidiary of NPR. "Veritonic shares our vision of bringing the industry together around the technology, data, and analytics that are furthering the growth of the audio and podcast industry."

"It was a pleasure to attend and participate in the first annual AIS last year," said Shira Atkins, Co-Founder and CRO, Wonder Media Network. "We look forward to coming together with fellow publishers, platforms, brands and agencies to collectively improve upon and consider the data and analytics that are making audio's ever-expanding influence increasingly efficient and impactful."

The half-day event will unite the foremost thought leaders in the audio and podcast space to discuss how to empower brands and organizations in having the confidence to leverage audio in their marketing mix. For more details about the summit and to register to attend, please visit https://audiointelligencesummit.com.

"As audio continues to grow at exponential rates, understanding how audio and audio advertising is being effectively leveraged, measured, and optimized as it relates to heightening brand awareness and ROI has never been more vital," said Scott Simonelli, CEO of Veritonic. "We are elated to bring together renowned industry leaders to discuss their audio and podcast advertising strategies for the second consecutive year."

The 2023 Audio Intelligence Summit Call for Speakers is now open until 5pm ET on December 23, 2022.

If you're interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities at AIS 2023, please reach out to AIS@veritonic.com.

*The health and safety of attendees remains top priority. The summit will comply with all local COVID policies in effect at the time of the event. Specific measures and additional event information will follow.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005369/en/

Contacts:

Media

Ali Wolf

fama PR for Veritonic

Veritonic@famapr.com