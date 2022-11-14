iMetal Resources, Inc.: iMetal Resources Strengthens Technical Team With Appointment of Vice President Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Zelligan, Vice President Exploration effective immediately. Mr. Zelligan will be responsible for leading the exploration and development of all the Company's projects within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt.

Mr. Zelligan, a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Province of Ontario, has extensive experience in Ontario across his 14-year career to date: from underground in the Timmins camp to running exploration programs in the Northern Abitibi. His experience as a resource estimator, in addition to planning and managing drill programs, has given him a unique insight into project evaluation, development, and resource growth potential, a skill set pivotal to iMetal's growth.

Mr. Zelligan was part of the team at Noront Resources that grew the Eagle's Nest deposit by sevenfold. He has worked throughout North America, with a particular focus on gold in primary (orogenic) deposits. Most recently, Mr. Zelligan worked closely with Aurelius Minerals as a Senior Geologist to evaluate, acquire, and develop the Aureus Gold deposits in Nova Scotia. He planned drilling and created the geological model for the Aureus East deposit, which led to a maiden resource that more than tripled the previous historic resource.

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal is very fortunate to add a seasoned Ontario geoscientist with such a broad skill set. Scott's extensive experience meshes well with Gowganda West and our other Abitibi based projects. He has managed all aspects of project development from drilling though to resource development and growth and it is my great pleasure to welcome him to the iMetal team."

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (British Columbia), a director of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

