Earnings: $7.47 million in Q3 vs. -$0.32 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.24 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $137.21 million in Q3 vs. $108.23 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $540 Mln



