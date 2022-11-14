

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Natasa Pirc Musar, a human rights lawyer and a former TV presenter, was elected as Slovenia's first female president.



Musar, 54, defeated former foreign minister and conservative leader Anze Logar in the second round of presidential election.



With vote counting nearly over, Musar won 54 percent of the votes, while her rival won 46 percent, according to Election Commission.



The election was extended to a run-off after none of the seven candidates achieved an outright victory in the first round of voting held last month.



Musar was trailing Logar in the first round.



She will succeed Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who completed two presidential terms.



'Slovenia has elected a president who believes in the European Union, in the democratic values on which the EU was founded,' Musar said in her victory speech.



The incoming President said her first task will be to open a dialogue among all Slovenians.



Musar was news presenter at the Slovenian national television station and POP TV.



She also served as the Head of Corporate Communications of Aktiva Group, the largest Slovenian private financial corporation; the Director of the Training and Communications Centre of the Slovenian Supreme Court; President of the Europol Joint Supervisory Body; and Slovenia's Information Commissioner.



She enrolled as a lawyer in 2014.



Musar had represented former U.S. first lady Melania Trump in cases in her native country of Slovenia in 2016.



