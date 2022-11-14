Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Divocate Consulting, a consulting firm based in California, Los Angeles, introduces its latest consulting services to a wide variety of business types looking to optimize their business strategies by capitalizing on technology and professional insights.





Yasser Mansi CEO of Divocate Consulting

"Our latest consulting services allow us to apply our knowledge and expertise to help entrepreneurs and start-up businesses be equipped and ready for the challenges that come in the ever-changing business world," says CEO Yasser Mansi.

Divocate Consulting services aim to empower clients with the insights to make sound business decisions to help them reach their goals and grow in their respective industries.

Divocate helps start-ups and entrepreneurs with excellent business strategies by capitalizing on technology and professional insights from various industries, including technology, telecommunications, medicine, aviation, and entrepreneurship. They also help investors find promising businesses with unique ideas.

Mansi uses his expertise in corporate law and business consulting to enable companies to become competitive in the United States. His background in the field has led its clients to be trendsetters in their respective industries. He has worked with 100+ clients, investors, venture capitalists, and private equity firms with over $800M in transactions.

Divocate's team is always on the lookout for promising businesses to invest in with their partners and investors.

About Divocate

Divocate is a business consulting company that helps start-ups and existing businesses by providing consulting services that suit their needs based on real-time market trends, competition analysis, and consumer interests.

Divocate offers consulting services both locally and nationally with its continuous success in widespread digital adoption, economic growth, and business overhauls.

