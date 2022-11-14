Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF)(the "Company" or "Imagine") has entered into a contractual agreement with SGS Natural Resources in Lakefield, ON to carry out metallurgical testing on lithium ore from the Jackpot Lithium project. This is a necessary step in the sales process of lithium products including: direct shipping ore, lithium concentrate, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Sample material is anticipated to come from the Jackpot Main Zone area and is believed to be representative of other zones discovered to date on the property.

SGS is a recognized world leader in lithium analysis and will evaluate the ore and produce spodumene concentrate up to 6% Li2O. This is an essential step in the development and optimization of the process to produce a battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate and lithium carbonate.

"Given the current elevated pricing environment for lithium products from direct shipping ore, to concentrate, to fully processed lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, we are considering multiple commercial opportunities for our lithium products in tandem with exploration. Metallurgical analysis and results are an important input in the customer engagement process," said JC St-Amour, President and CEO of Imagine Lithium.

The drill program at Jackpot is ongoing with a number of samples awaiting assay results. The Company will provide an update as results become available.

Corporate Update

Further, the Company announces that the board of directors has granted 1,750,000 options to officers and directors of the company pursuant to its stock option plan. The options will be exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at a price of $0.075 per option, and vest immediately.

About SGS

QA/QC Protocol

Imagine Lithium implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock samples collected from the core material obtained from the Jackpot property. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS lithium standards, blanks and duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the core shack under the supervision of professional geologists. Sample bags were then put in rice pouches and kept securely before being sent by road transport to the Actlabs laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Lithium was analyzed by Peroxide Fusion ICP-OES method (8-Li package).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About Jackpot

The Jackpot Lithium property, located in the Georgia Lake Area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by air from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11) and the main railroad which connects to the port town of Nipigon, on Lake Superior. The property contains known lithium bearing granitic pegmatite dikes, of which two provided estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O*.

About Imagine Lithium Inc.

Imagine Lithium is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario, Canada, which contains known pegmatite showings including two historical resources of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historical information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI-43-101 such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company has not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

