Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce it selected Childhood Cancer International Europe (CCI Europe) as the company's flagship charitable alliance in its European region.

"No matter where you go around our global network, the fight to end cancer is a mission that's near and dear to a lot of hearts at AIT, including mine," said AIT's Executive Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "In fact, ending cancer is one of the pillars of AIT Cares, our company's philanthropic arm. So, the work that CCI Europe is doing makes them a perfect fit as a charitable partner for AIT."

To achieve CCI Europe's vision of curing children and adolescents of cancer, the non-profit collaborates with medical professionals, academics, scientists, and professionals across Europe to conduct research, establish diagnosis, treatment, and care standards, enhance survivorship, improve education and networking, and more.

"I am extremely proud that by partnering with the team at CCI Europe we've been able to align with AIT's value of engaging in the communities where we live and work," said AIT's Vice President, Europe, Michael Völlnagel. "And it's an honor to ally with the truly amazing team at CCI Europe, who are fully passionate about saving children's lives."

Völlnagel added that the AIT-Europe team has already started its first projects and steps to support CCI Europe in its fight against childhood cancer.

"The passion is already uniting us, and that's something you could feel during our kick-off project to support this flagship alliance in September as part of the company's regional leadership meeting in Amsterdam, building and delivering four custom foosball tables for CCI Europe to use towards their mission," he said.

AIT-Europe teammates selected CCI Europe as their regional charitable partner, first through a nomination process in March 2022, then through a final vote in July 2022, after a vetting process.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is AIT's regional flagship charitable alliance for North America. In Asia, AIT-Hong Kong supports the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, AIT-Taiwan partners with the Taiwan Cardiac Children's Foundation and AIT-Shanghai is allied with the Aihao Children Rehab Training Center.

