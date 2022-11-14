Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCEM ISIN: SE0010820613 Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1 
Berlin
14.11.22
13:25 Uhr
7,040 Euro
-0,020
-0,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2022 | 13:17
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Viking Supply Ships AB ges observationsstatus / Viking Supply Ships AB receives observation status (166/22)

Den 11 november 2022 offentliggjorde Viking Supply Ships AB ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om
avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm, för att istället ansöka om
listning av aktierna på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB
har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN-kod SE0010820613, orderboks-ID 000964)
ska ges observationsstatus. 

On November 11, 2022, Viking Supply Ships AB (the "Company") published a press
release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of
its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, to instead apply for listing of the shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such a
delisting application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN-code SE0010820613, order book ID 000964)
shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.