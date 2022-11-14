Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 13:22
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organizing Committee of the WIDC 2022: The 2022 World Industrial Design Congress (WIDC) held in Yantai, Shandong Province

YANTAI, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Shandong Provincial People's Government and organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the China Industrial Design Association and the Yantai Municipal People's Government, the 2022 World Industrial Design Congress (WIDC) opened in Yantai, Shandong.

The 2022 World Industrial Design Congress (WIDC) opened in Yantai, Shandong.

Also present at the 2022 WIDC, which is themed "Design - Chain of Future Industry", were representatives of provincial (autonomous regional, municipal) industry and information technology departments, industry organizations, scientific research institutions, universities, and enterprises. According to the Organizing Committee, during the conference, the 2022 China Excellent Industrial Design Award recognized at an award ceremony a total of 59 products (works) with gold, silver and bronze awards. The award-winning works and more than 500 excellent designs that entered the shortlist for physical re-evaluation were put on display at the exhibition of CEID works.

Source: Organizing Committee of the WIDC 2022

Design-Chain of Future Industry

The competition

Yantai night view

The competition

The competition

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946017/1_WIDC_2022.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946016/2_Future_Industry.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946015/3_WIDC_2022.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946014/4_Yantai.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946013/5_WIDC_2022.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946012/6_WIDC_2022.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2022-world-industrial-design-congress-widc-held-in-yantai-shandong-province-301676867.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.