

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) reported a third quarter net loss of approximately $3.6 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $4.2 million, or $0.09 per share, a year ago.



Total revenues increased to $14.18 million from $12.05 million, prior year. Revenues from selling goods were $8.8 million, an increase of 96%, compared to revenues of $4.5 million, previous year. Revenue from licenses and R&D services were $5.4 million, a decrease of 28%, compared to revenues of $7.5 million.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were approximately $20.8 million at September 30, 2022.



