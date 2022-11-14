Ceremony to be held at 10 am, November 17th on Neways' booth, Hall A1, Stand 306, Messe München, Munich, Germany

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, and Neways Electronics (Neways), the international innovator in electronics for smart mobility, semiconductor and connectivity solutions, will sign an agreement to develop high efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology at Electronica 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005576/en/

CGD Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr, Giorgia Longobardi Co-Founder CEO, CAMBRIDGE GaN DEVICES "Neways and CGD are perfectly aligned in our commitment to a sustainable future based on clean tech energy. We believe that this program to jointly develop photo-voltaic products that lead the world in terms of efficiency and performance will move the market forward and contribute to a better world."

HANS KETELAARS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, Neways ELECTRONICS "Neways is committed to working with like-minded innovative companies to bring state-of-the-art, sustainable energy solutions to the market. The combination of Neways' extensive systems experience and CGD's high-efficiency, rugged and simple-to-use GaN devices is a perfect fit for this application."

The partnership, which was forged after the two companies met while collaborating on the European-funded GaNext project, has already borne fruit. At Electronica, both on the Neways booth, and at CGD's booth (Hall C3, Booth 535), visitors will be able to see a demo of a 3kW photovoltaic inverter jointly developed by the two companies. Using eight CGD65A055S2 GaN transistors, this transformer-less, ultra compact design achieves a power density of 1kW/L. With a Vin of 150-350VDC, a Vout of 230VAC and a switching frequency 350kHz the design has a maximum efficiency of 99.22%.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Our mission is to shape the future of power electronics by delivering the most efficient and easy-to-use transistor. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD's ICeGaN technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company's leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A private investments, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

About Neways

Neways is an international innovator in electronics for smart mobility, connectivity and semicon solutions. With more than 50 years' experience and strong engineering power, we are proud to act as technology innovation partner for the most demanding customers in the industry. Neways develops and produces electronics that facilitate major trends around global ESG themes. Our team of more than 2,500 specialists across the Netherlands, Germany, USA, China, Czech Republic and Slovakia enables future solutions for EV charging, electric power trains, digitizing health solutions, sustainable agriculture, producing microchips and more. www.newayselectronics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005576/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Bricconi, VP Business Development CGD +49 173 2410796 andrea.bricconi@camgandevices.com



Freek Deelen, Head of Strategy Communications Neways +31 653 986 914 freek.deelen@newayselectronics.com



Agency: Nick Foot, BWW Communications nick.foot@bwwcomms.com +44-7808-362