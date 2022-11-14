Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cline Scientific AB (577/22)

With effect from November 15, 2022, the subscription rights in Cline Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 23, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLINE TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071556 Order book ID: 274973 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 15, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Cline Scientific AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLINE BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019071564 Order book ID: 274972 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB