Supporting the Company's Suite of Compatible AOAC-Certified Assays, the OctaAutoPrep Station Delivers 73% Lower Labor Costs, Up to 8x Less Consumable Waste



Octa AutoPrep Station to Launch in the Food and Environmental Testing Sectors Next Year

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, launched Octa AutoPrep Station, an ultra-simple and easy-to-use automated sample preparation system for bacterial and fungal pathogen testing in the cannabis and hemp sectors. Octa AutoPrep Station is compatible with the Company's AOAC-certified assays - Detectx-Combined and QuantxFungal and Quantx Bacterial - which have been developed to ensure the safety of cannabis and hemp products for patients and consumers across the U.S.



"As the cannabis and hemp industries continue to expand and testing requirements become stricter and better enforced, the need to optimize testing operations and resources is becoming more timely and apparent," said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. "With our suite of fully compatible AOAC-certified assays, Octa AutoPrep Station is a natural extension to driving operational efficiency at cannabis and hemp testing labs, delivering 88% lower labor costs, up to 8x less consumable waste and 73% less hands-on time - a quantum leap in operational efficiency. Punching well above its weight class, it's super compact and space efficient and maximizes sample prep throughput to hands-on-time."

With the ability to handle 24 samples in one 96-well pre-filled reagent plate and process eight samples per run, Octa AutoPrep Station does not require technicians to change plates or use multiple tips in between each of the sample preparation steps. Its single-use patented pipette tips deliver purified nucleic acid from raw samples through lysis, washing and elution steps. The station is supported with Octa Prep Kits that include all the required consumables and reagents, and since the reagents can be stored at ambient room temperature and do not require cold storage, labs save on overhead costs. These collective benefits deliver unmatchable time, labor-cost and consumable-waste savings, along with a streamlined workflow to produce reliable results, benefiting operators and labs alike.



Octa AutoPrep Station highlights include:

One automated sample preparation solution compatible with all of PathogenDx's AOAC-certified assays;





Ability to handle 24 samples in a 96-well plate or 8 samples per run;





Average of only 37 seconds of hands-on time to process each sample;





Reduces hands-on time by 1 hour 18 minutes for 48 samples in an 8-hour shift;





Reduces labor costs by 70% per 96-well plate - the equivalent of one fewer technician per shift;





Generates up to 8x less consumable waste than other available technologies;





Small lab-bench footprint, measuring a modest 12" x 18" x 18"; and





Best return-on-investment ("ROI") for automation.

Patel added, "Cannabis and hemp testing labs often deal with highly variable staff shortages and high turnover. Having to retrain new staff over and over again due to attrition can negatively impact the quality of work, throughput and lab productivity. The beauty of our Octa AutoPrep Station is that in addition to the substantial cost savings, essentially anyone can run it with a touch of a button. Our solution takes the variability inherent to technicians processing lab samples manually out of the equation, providing exceptional utility and economic value to testing labs."

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in nucleic acid-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly detect and identify up to 50 pathogens simultaneously, in a single test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products - Detectx, Quantx and Envirox are disrupting the century old practice of Petri dish testing to detect, identify and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products leading to healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.

