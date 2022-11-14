SolarDuck, an offshore solar developer in the Netherlands, has been chosen to build a 5 MW floating PV project with energy storage. It aims to start operations in 2026.SolarDuck has been selected as the exclusive provider of offshore solar technology for the Hollandse Kust West (HKW) wind farm in the North Sea, off the west coast of the Netherlands. German utility RWE won the bid to build the hybrid large-scale wind farm. SolarDuck will build the 5 MW offshore solar array for the project, which will include an undisclosed amount of energy storage capacity. It is expected to go online in 2026, ...

