Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Tuktu: A community-based family care management platform, is bridging the gap within the community with the newly launched Tuktu App, which acts as an inclusive platform to connect aging adults and vulnerable recipients with locally based providers of lifestyle services.

The at-home care services, uses AI-based technology to offer aging adults access to a personalized database of carefully vetted and personalized providers of services like gardening, transport, shopping, cleaning, tech-support, pet care, and more.

Aging adults that are still active and therefore do not need full-time care, but they would still require support with non-medical needs and activities like gardening and cleaning. Tuktu bridges the gap between those who require such services and members of the local community who are willing to spare a few hours every week to provide a helping hand. The app essentially acts as a matchmaking service that connects aging adults and service providers based on their preferences and needs.

With its simple and intuitive interface, aging adults or their loved ones can register on the app and give pertinent details regarding their requirements. Those willing to provide services need to register on the app, undergo a robust background check, social referencing, and training on best practices for their intended service. The matchmaking process begins once they have specified the hours they are available during the week.

Commenting on the technology and his ambitious plans for its future, Rustam Sengupta, the founder of Tuktu Care Inc., said, "My own elderly parents live in Singapore while I am settled here in Canada. They are fiercely independent, but I realize at the same time that they need support with tasks like going to the hospital and shopping. There are many people like me who are worried about their loved ones but cannot be there physically to help them with such tasks. We created Tuktu to implement a supportive network of care providers for such people. Aging adults themselves are happy to use our app, as all our Tuktus have undergone background checks, are drawn from the local community, and have received training in how to care for the needs of vulnerable citizens. This is a model for community-based care that has been proven to work effectively. Currently, our services are available only in Canada, but provided we receive funding, we are hoping to launch this model in the US as well. This is a model that can work anywhere in the world as it provides aging citizens with just the level of support they need to lead an independent and dignified life."

About Tuktu Care, Inc.

Tuktu Care is a technology platform that matches aging adults with community members who can provide them with services they need, like support with tiring and demanding everyday tasks or companionship for enjoying their hobbies and interests. The platform focuses on security, ease of use and employs an AI-based algorithm for providing a smooth, safe, and happy service.

