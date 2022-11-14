Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS BEGUN

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS BEGUN The liquidity provision agreement between Lapwall Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Lapwall Oyj as of November 24, 2022. Company name: Lapwall Oyj Trading code: LAPWALL ISIN code: FI4000511597 Orderbook id: 253208 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: 24 October 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services