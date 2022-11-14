Anzeige
Montag, 14.11.2022
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
14.11.2022 | 14:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS BEGUN

EXCHANGE NOTICE  14 NOVEMBER 2022  SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS BEGUN

The liquidity provision agreement between Lapwall Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets
the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The
liquidity provision relates to the share of Lapwall Oyj as of November 24,
2022. 



Company name: Lapwall Oyj

Trading code: LAPWALL

ISIN code: FI4000511597

Orderbook id: 253208



Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy

Provision starts: 24 October 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki

Global Listing Services
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
