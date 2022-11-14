Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC), a leading developer of corrosion inhibiting products and services, as well as bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.



Full year fiscal 2022 financial and operating highlights include (with growth rates on a fiscal year-over-year basis):

Consolidated net sales increased 31.3% to a record $74,159,000

Consolidated net sales increased 13.6%, excluding sales as a result of the September 2021 acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership in NTIC's Indian Joint Venture

ZERUST ® net sales increased 26.1% to $57,459,000

net sales increased 26.1% to $57,459,000 ZERUST ® oil and gas net sales increased 21.5% to $4,608,000

oil and gas net sales increased 21.5% to $4,608,000 NTIC China net sales decreased 9.2% to $15,754,000

Natur-Tec ® product net sales increased 52.7% to $16,700,000

product net sales increased 52.7% to $16,700,000 Joint venture operating income decreased 21.9% to $10,494,000

Net income attributable to NTIC increased to $6,325,000, compared to $6,281,000 last year

Net income per diluted share attributable to NTIC was $0.66, compared to $0.64 per share last year

NTIC's cash and cash equivalents were $5,334,000 as of August 31, 2022

"NTIC achieved record sales in fiscal 2022, thanks to strong demand for Zerust Industrial products and services in North America, as well as for Natur-Tec and Zerust Oil & Gas products both in the U.S. and abroad. It's important to also note the benefit NTIC received from acquiring our remaining 50% ownership interest of Zerust India at the start of fiscal 2022. These positives helped NTIC successfully navigate an otherwise very complex business environment throughout fiscal 2022, which brought supply chain issues, significant raw material cost increases, and challenges across our European and Asian markets. In turn, we believe positive market momentum will continue to be favorable in fiscal 2023, and that our long-term growth strategies, focused on providing our customers innovative solutions and global services, while diversifying our end markets, are being properly executed," said G. Patrick Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTIC.

"As we enter fiscal 2023, momentum remains strong across our North American Zerust Industrial market, as well as global Zerust Oil & Gas and Natur-Tec markets, which we expect will help NTIC continue to offset near-term uncertainty within our European and Asian markets. In addition, we expect our annual profitability to improve in fiscal 2023 as we continue to focus on rebuilding our margins," concluded Mr. Lynch.

NTIC's consolidated net sales increased 30.5% to $20,252,000 during the three months ended August 31, 2022, compared to $15,513,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in consolidated net sales was primarily due to sales growth within the Company's Zerust Industrial and Natur-Tec product categories, as a result of higher global demand and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, consolidated net sales increased 31.3% to $74,159,000, compared to $56,494,000 for the prior fiscal year.

The following tables set forth NTIC's net sales by product category for the three months and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and August 31, 2021 by segment:

Three Months Ended August 31,

2022

% of Net Sales

August 31,

2021

% of Net Sales

% Change ZERUST® industrial net sales $ 13,202,204 65.2 % $ 10,163,474 65.5 % 29.9 % ZERUST® joint venture net sales 715,470 3.5 % 662,032 4.3 % 8.1 % ZERUST® oil & gas net sales 1,553,314 7.7 % 1,846,046 11.9 % (15.9 )% Total ZERUST® net sales $ 15,470,988 76.4 % $ 12,671,552 81.7 % 22.1 % Total Natur-Tec® net sales 4,780,929 23.6 % 2,841,749 18.3 % 68.2 % Total net sales $ 20,251,917 100.0 % $ 15,513,301 100.0 % 30.5 %





Fiscal Year Ended August 31,

2022

% of Net Sales

August 31,

2021

% of Net Sales

% Change ZERUST® industrial net sales $ 49,883,060 67.3 % $ 38,737,771 68.6 % 28.8 % ZERUST® joint venture net sales 2,968,090 4.0 % 3,023,197 5.4 % (1.8 )% ZERUST® oil & gas net sales 4,608,232 6.2 % 3,793,466 6.7 % 21.5 % Total ZERUST® net sales $ 57,459,382 77.5 % $ 45,554,434 80.6 % 26.1 % Total Natur-Tec® net sales 16,699,508 22.5 % 10,939,385 19.4 % 52.7 % Total net sales $ 74,158,890 100.0 % $ 56,493,819 100.0 % 31.3 %

NTIC's joint venture operating income decreased 8.1% to $2,996,000 during the three months ended August 31, 2022, compared to joint venture operating income of $3,261,000 during the three months ended August 31, 2021. This decrease was attributable to a corresponding reduction in total net sales of the joint ventures as fees for services provided to joint ventures are primarily a function of the net sales of NTIC's joint ventures, which decreased 22.0% to $25,859,000 during the three months ended August 31, 2022, compared to $33,159,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2021. The decrease was partially offset by $682,000 in the recovery of previously written-off fees for services related to the termination of its joint venture in China in fiscal 2015.

For fiscal 2022, NTIC's joint venture operating income decreased 21.9% to $10,494,000, compared to joint venture operating income of $13,429,000 during the full year ended August 31, 2021. Net sales at NTIC's joint ventures decreased 14.0% to $104,078,000 during the full year ended August 31, 2022, compared to $120,955,000 for the full year ended August 31, 2021.

Operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were 37.1%, compared to 42.5% for the same period last fiscal year. This improvement in operating leverage was due to higher fourth quarter fiscal 2022 sales and NTIC's continued focus on controlling operating expenses. For the full fiscal year 2022, operating expenses, as a percent of net sales, were 38.3% compared to 43.7% for last fiscal year.

The Company reported net income attributable to NTIC for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $648,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,652,000, or $0.17 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, net income attributable to NTIC increased to $6,325,000, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6,281,000, or $0.64 per diluted share for last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income, as set forth in the GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release, was $753,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $1,652,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the same quarter last fiscal year. For the full year ended August 31, 2022, NTIC's non-GAAP adjusted net income, as set forth in the GAAP reconciliation at the end of this release, was $3,031,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $6,281,000, or $0.64 per diluted share, for last fiscal year.

NTIC's consolidated balance sheet remains strong, with working capital of $23,169,000 as of August 31, 2022, including $5,334,000 in cash and cash equivalents, $6,000 in available for sale securities, and an outstanding revolving line of credit balance of $5,900,000, compared to $25,231,000 of working capital as of August 31, 2021, including $7,681,000 in cash and cash equivalents and $5,000 in available for sale securities, and no outstanding line of credit balance.

At August 31, 2022, the Company had $21,815,000 of investments in joint ventures, of which $10,975,000 or 50.3%, is cash, with the remaining balance mostly made up of other working capital.

About Northern Technologies International Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets proprietary, environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC's primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets for almost 50 years and more recently has also expanded into the oil and gas industry. NTIC offers worldwide on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. NTIC's technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC's products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. NTIC also markets and sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec® brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include NTIC's belief that positive market momentum will continue to be favorable in fiscal 2023 annual profitability will improve in fiscal 2023 as NTIC continues to focus on rebuilding its margins and other statements that can be identified by words such as "believes," "continues," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "potential," "outlook," "will," "may," "would," "should," "guidance" or words of similar meaning, and the use of future dates. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of NTIC's management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, in no particular order: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on NTIC's business and operating results; the effects of supply chain and shipping issues on NTIC's business and operating results; the health of the U.S. and worldwide economies, including in particular the U.S. automotive industry; the effect of economic uncertainty and trade disputes; NTIC's dependence on its joint ventures, including in particular in Germany, its relationships with its joint venture partners and the success of its joint ventures, including fees and dividend distributions that NTIC receives from them; risks associated with NTIC's international operations, including its NTIC China operations, its acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest in Zerust India, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs, including in particular the Euro compared to the U.S. dollar; the effect of inflation, an economic slowdown and possible recession and political unrest, including the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the level of growth in NTIC's markets; NTIC's investments in research and development efforts; acceptance of existing and new products; timing of NTIC's receipt of purchase orders under supply contracts; variability in sales to customers in the oil and gas industry and the effect on NTIC's quarterly financial results; increased competition; the costs and effects of complying with changes in tax, fiscal, government and other regulatory policies, and rules relating to environmental, health and safety matters; pending and potential litigation; and NTIC's reliance on its intellectual property rights and the absence of infringement of the intellectual property rights of others. More detailed information on these and additional factors which could affect NTIC's operating and financial results is described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. NTIC urges all interested parties to read these reports to gain a better understanding of the many business and other risks that the Company faces. Additionally, NTIC undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales, excluding net sales attributable to Zerust India, adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted share. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for NTIC's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - AUGUST 31, 2022 AND 2021

August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,333,890 $ 7,680,641 Available for sale securities 5,590 4,634 Receivables: Trade excluding joint ventures, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $439,000 as of August 31, 2022 and $382,000 as of August 31, 2021 14,136,930 11,128,805 Trade, joint ventures 697,861 624,808 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,765,117 1,505,127 Income taxes — 386,574 Inventories 16,341,729 11,114,207 Prepaid expenses 1,953,764 1,302,293 Total current assets 40,234,881 33,747,089 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 12,170,493 11,821,458 OTHER ASSETS: Investments in joint ventures 21,814,754 27,623,768 Deferred income taxes — 92,554 Patents and trademarks, net 710,011 709,572 Goodwill 4,782,376 — Intangible asset, net 5,923,867 — Operating lease right of use asset 557,571 376,438 Total other assets 33,788,579 28,802,332 Total assets $ 86,193,953 $ 74,370,879 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,796,494 $ 4,290,972 Line of credit 5,900,000 — Income taxes payable 30,742 178,923 Accrued liabilities: Payroll and related benefits 2,297,543 2,879,468 Other 667,292 894,497 Current portion of operating lease 373,330 272,336 Total current liabilities 17,065,401 8,516,196 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred income tax, net 1,700,015 — Operating lease, less current portion 184,241 104,102 Total long-term liabilities 1,884,256 104,102 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 17) EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.02 par value per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares as of August 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021; issued and outstanding 9,232,483 and 9,184,811, respectively 184,650 183,696 Additional paid-in capital 19,939,131 18,736,268 Retained earnings 50,716,613 46,973,092 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,245,132 ) (3,525,030 ) Stockholders' equity 63,595,262 62,368,026 Non-controlling interests 3,649,034 3,382,555 Total equity 67,244,296 65,750,581 Total liabilities and equity $ 86,193,953 $ 74,370,879



NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2022 AND 2021

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 NET SALES: Net sales, excluding joint ventures $ 19,536,446 $ 14,851,270 $ 71,190,801 $ 53,470,623 Net sales, to joint ventures 715,471 662,031 2,968,089 3,023,196 Total net sales 20,251,917 15,513,301 74,158,890 56,493,819 Cost of goods sold 14,112,679 9,923,232 51,090,298 36,920,814 Gross profit 6,139,238 5,590,069 23,068,592 19,573,005 JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS: Equity in income of joint ventures 1,063,740 1,685,954 4,725,918 7,465,214 Fees for services provided to joint ventures 1,931,927 1,575,394 5,767,682 5,964,260 Total joint venture operations 2,995,667 3,261,348 10,493,600 13,429,474 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling expenses 3,378,723 3,271,541 13,038,180 12,016,974 General and administrative expenses 2,924,981 2,137,022 10,600,603 8,262,173 Research and development expenses 1,217,897 1,183,069 4,775,334 4,400,479 Total operating expenses 7,521,601 6,591,632 28,414,117 24,679,626 OPERATING INCOME 1,613,304 2,259,785 5,148,075 8,322,853 REMEASUREMENT GAIN ON ACQUISITION OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE — — 3,951,550 — INTEREST INCOME 12,464 56,023 49,241 151,875 INTEREST EXPENSE (55,018 ) (5,425 ) (89,096 ) (16,086 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,570,750 2,310,383 9,059,770 8,458,642 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 613,399 532,317 1,873,836 1,461,905 NET (LOSS) INCOME 957,351 1,778,066 7,185,934 6,996,737 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON- CONTROLLING INTERESTS 309,426 125,718 861,234 715,499 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $ 647,925 $ 1,652,348 $ 6,324,700 $ 6,281,238 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES ASSUMED OUTSTANDING: Basic 9,232,483 9,146,879 9,216,216 9,116,472 Diluted 9,508,440 9,822,504 9,635,028 9,874,139 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.070 $ 0.065 $ 0.280 $ 0.195



NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

The accompanying press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net sales growth, excluding incremental sales attributable to Zerust India, adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per diluted share, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. NTIC uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of performance and believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by factoring out potential differences caused by non-recurring, unusual or infrequent charges not related to NTIC's regular, ongoing business. NTIC also believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in evaluating the company's operations, period over period. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table provides reconciliations of financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP as well as adjusted non-GAAP financial measures presented in the accompanying release. The following is a reconciliation of NTIC's reported net sales and adjusted net sales, excluding net sales attributable to Zerust India, on both a dollar and percentage increase basis.

Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2022

2021

%

Increase 2022

2021

%

Increase Net sales, as reported $ 20,251,917 $ 15,513,301 30.5 % $ 74,158,890 $ 56,493,819 31.3 % Deduct: Net sales attributable to Zerust India 2,706,500 — 9,967,464 — Adjusted net sales, excluding net sales attributable to Zerust India $ 17,545,417 $ 15,513,301 13.1 % $ 64,191,426 $ 56,493,819 13.6 %

The following is a reconciliation of NTIC's reported net income attributable to NTIC and reported net income attributable to NTIC per common share to adjusted net income attributable to NTIC and adjusted net income attributable to NTIC per common share, in each case, as adjusted to exclude the net one-time gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest of Zerust India and certain other adjustments as described below.

Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2022

2021

2022 2021

Net income, as reported $ 647,927 $ 1,652,348 $ 6,324,700 $ 6,281,238 Adjustments for adjusted net income: Expenses related to Zerust India transaction — — 115,000 — Gain on purchase of Zerust India — — (4,612,638 ) — Cumulative foreign currency adjustment — — 661,088 — Amortization expense 105,350 — 421,400 — Tax impact of adjusted items — — 121,000 — Adjusted net income $ 753,277 $ 1,652,348 $ 3,030,550 $ 6,281,238 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 9,508,440 9,822,504 9,635,028 9,874,139 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 0.068 $ 0.17 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share1 0.011 — (0.34 ) — Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.64 1Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax

