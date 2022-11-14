DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 366.4824
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2718988
CODE: USAL LN
ISIN: FR0010296061
