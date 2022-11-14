Next Block Expo Hosts the First Edition of its Web3 Conference in Berlin; Aleph Zero, Ethereum Foundation, Binance Academy, and Polygon among confirmed partners

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHEN November 23 - 24, 2022 WHERE Station Berlin, Luckenwalder Str. 4-6, 10963 Berlin, Germany WHAT Aleph Zero (https://alephzero.org/) is proud to announce that it is a Diamond Sponsor for Next Block Expo (https://nextblockexpo.com/) and a Gold Sponsor for the hackathon, alongside some of the most renowned names in the web3 ecosystem. Next Block Expo is one of the biggest industry events in Europe that will bring together 100+ speakers, 50+ VCs, founders, investors, blockchain experts and enthusiasts, and communities together to redefine and discover the future of web3.



Aleph Zero's Co-Founder, Adam Gagol, will deliver a keynote speech titled "Without being SNARKy, what's coming up for blockchain privacy in the next few years?" in which he'll explore how privacy is bound to become a cornerstone of blockchain technology in the near future. Additionally, Piotr Moczurad, one of the blockchain's lead developers, will deliver a workshop on smart contracts and ink.



Given the notoriety and high caliber of the 100+ speakers participating at Next Block Expo, the conference is expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 in-person attendees, with additional guests partaking online. Aleph Zero announced to its community that they'll be offering 100 tickets at a 70 percent discount for $49, as well as 20 free tickets. This also provides attendees with 12 months access to the event's networking mobile app that connects them with founders, VCs, builders, community members and more. WHO Adam Gagol, Co-Founder and CTO of Aleph Zero

Piotr Moczurad, Lead Developer at Aleph Zero

Tomasz Kopera, Founder of Next Block Expo PRESS INQUIRIES pr@alephzero.org (mailto:pr@alephzero.org)

About Aleph Zero: The Aleph Zero blockchain was founded in 2018 to enable a fast, secure, scalable, and privacy-preserving environment for Web3 builders. The project closed $15M in VC and community funding and debuted on the broader markets in 2022 after ensuring regulatory compliance in Switzerland and having the core technology peer-reviewed. With a team of 40+ cryptography, engineering, and business professionals, Aleph Zero is now focused on deploying additional network features and incubating application-specific use cases utilizing zero-knowledge and multi-party computation technologies.



To learn more about Aleph Zero, visit https://alephzero.org/

ABOUT NEXT BLOCK EXPO: Next Block Expo is the first edition of a conference that aims to make its mark on the European Web3 event map. Next Block Expo will boast between 2,000 and 3,000 in-person attendees and additional online attendees. The event will host more than 100+ speakers, top web3 projects, 40 hours of content, 50+ VC's, and 12 months access to the event's networking application.