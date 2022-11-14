DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2022 / 13:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 137.5195

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 173692

CODE: SP5G LN

ISIN: LU1950341179

ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 200766 EQS News ID: 1487053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

