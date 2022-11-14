AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Teams with Darley to Expand Market Reach of Company's High Performance Drone Solutions to U.S. Fire, Emergency and Defense Industries

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that it has partnered with government contractor Darley to expand the market reach of AgEagle's high performance fixed wing drones and sensors to the U.S. first responder and tactical defense markets.

Jeb Brown, Director of Unmanned Systems at Darley, stated, "Darley is very proud to add AgEagle's high performance drones to our high quality, safe and innovative product offerings sold to fire, emergency and tactical professionals worldwide. In view of AgEagle's eBee X series of fixed wing unmanned aerial systems ("UAS") being cleared by the FAA for Operations Over People (OOP) and over moving vehicles in the United States, we believe this represents a paradigm shift for first responders reliant on optimal situational awareness for tactical, search and rescue or firefighting missions. Moreover, we look forward to driving greater defense market penetration for AgEagle's NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS-cleared eBee TAC, which is a powerful force-multiplier for warfighters requiring covert tactical mapping capabilities and optimized field intelligence in rapidly changing environments."

Since 1908, Darley (legally known as W.S. Darley & Co.) has served America's warfighters and first responders as a leading manufacturer of pumps and supplier of training and material support to the United States at the Federal, State and Local levels. Darley also holds a variety of contract vehicles within the U.S. Department of Defense to streamline procurement and acquisition processes, including GSA, FedMall and the TLS Program. AgEagle Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Barrett Mooney added, "Distinguished as one of the nation's longest standing government contracting organizations, Darley is expected to become a key contributor to AgEagle's success in delivering best-in-class UAS solutions to a wide range of state and federal agencies. With over 50 eBee TAC units sold to the U.S. military and allied nations over the past six months, we believe that we have barely scratched the surface of what promises to be a significant growth market opportunity for AgEagle. However, providing our best-in-class autonomous flight solutions for public safety applications through trusted resellers like Darley represents an entirely new market opportunity for AgEagle and one we intend to vigorously pursue in the coming year."

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

About Darley

You serve others. We serve you.

Founded in 1908, W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) provides the highest quality equipment solutions to its military and first responder customers. With origins in Midwest manufacturing, Darley has a family of brands and a coveted partner network to distribute innovative capabilities of technology, equipment, pumps and compressed air foam systems (CAFS).

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Darley operates with a global perspective of excellence from its corporate and Defense headquarters in Illinois to the fire pump and manufacturing operations in Wisconsin and Iowa and global offices in six countries. Darley holds seven $500 million federal government contracts serving all military branches, has a robust first responder customer base across state and local governments and supports governments and organizations in over 100 countries. The Company remains a family-owned and operated business committed to customer service and its employees. The Darley difference is in how the customer is treated, with the philosophy that sales is really relationship development. At Darley, passionate customer focus is one of the company's core values. For a trusted source of military and first responder needs, look no further than Darley. Learn more on www.darley.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

