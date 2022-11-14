Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation to Host First Quarter FY 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, will host its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings results conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Magen McGahee, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy, will discuss the Company's quarterly results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and address shareholder questions. The details for the conference call can be found below.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in (U.S.): 1-877-407-0789

Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13734517

Webcast: GAXY FQ1 2023 Conference Call

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to IR@GalaxyNext.us prior to the call.

A replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on November 15, 2022, through November 29, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally, using pin number 13734517.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

GAXY@mzgroup.us

