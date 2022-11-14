DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today reported fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 (from Continuing Operations; $ in millions, except EPS) As Reported Adjusted1 (Non-GAAP) As Reported YoY %Change Adjusted YoY % Change As Reported Adjusted1 (Non-GAAP) As Reported YoY %Change Adjusted YoY %Change Revenue $3,426 -- 2% -- $13,148 -- (1%) -- Net Service Revenue (NSR)2 -- $1,589 -- 7% -- $6,311 -- 5% Operating Income $184 $207 8% 9% $647 $773 3% 10% Segment Operating Margin3 (NSR) -- 14.6% -- (30) bps -- 14.2% -- +40 bps Net Income $115 $126 21% 6% $389 $495 32% 17% EPS (Fully Diluted) $0.82 $0.89 26% 10% $2.73 $3.47 39% 23% EBITDA4 -- $241 -- 7% -- $900 -- 9% Operating Cash Flow $316 -- (1%) -- $714 -- 1% -- Free Cash Flow5 -- $257 -- (14%) -- $586 -- 0%

Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidance

AECOM expects to deliver another year of record profitability for the Professional Services business with accelerating NSR growth, margin expansion, and strong per share profit growth including: Organic NSR 2 growth accelerating to approximately 8%; actual NSR growth, which incorporates the impact of the strong U.S. dollar, is forecasted to increase by approximately 4%. An adjusted 1 operating margin of approximately 14.6%, a 40 basis point increase from the prior year, which includes strong underlying performance, an estimated 10 to 20 basis point impact from foreign exchange rate translation, and ongoing investments in growth. Adjusted 1 EBITDA 4 of between $935 million and $975 million, an increase of 10% on a constant-currency basis at the mid-point. Adjusted 1 EPS of between $3.55 and $3.75, an increase of 10% on a constant-currency basis at the mid-point, which does not include expected incremental share repurchases. Excluding changes in foreign exchange rates since the start of fiscal 2022, fiscal 2023 adjusted 1 EBITDA 4 guidance would have exceeded $1 billion at the mid-point, which is ahead of the performance contemplated in the Company's fiscal 2024 financial targets driven by accelerating NSR growth and strong profitability.

Other assumptions incorporated into guidance: An average fully diluted share count of 141 million, which reflects only shares repurchased to-date, though the Company intends to continue repurchasing stock that would provide a benefit to per share earnings. An effective tax rate of between 24% and 26%.

The Company expects free cash flow 5 of between $475 million and $675 million, reflecting continued strong underlying cash conversion within the Professional Services business. The stronger U.S. dollar equates to an approximately $25 million year-over-year headwind to free cash flow.

of between $475 million and $675 million, reflecting continued strong underlying cash conversion within the Professional Services business.

Long-Term Fiscal 2024 Financial Targets, Including Increased ROIC Target

AECOM is on track to deliver on its long-term fiscal 2024 financial targets, including adjusted 1 EPS of $4.75+ and a 15% segment adjusted 1 operating margin 3 .

EPS of $4.75+ and a 15% segment adjusted operating margin . Underpinning this guidance is operational outperformance to date, including accelerating organic NSR growth and continued margin expansion.

Additionally, the Company is increasing its fiscal 2024 return on invested capital 6 target to 17% from 15%, which reflects strong margin performance and working capital management.

target to 17% from 15%, which reflects strong margin performance and working capital management. Importantly, the Company is more profitable than ever with an expanded long-term earnings power, reflecting the benefits of its Think and Act Globally strategy and strong business execution.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue increased 2% to $3.4 billion, operating income increased 8% to $184 million, the operating margin increased 30 basis points to 5.4%, net income increased 21% to $115 million and diluted earnings per share increased 26% to $0.82.

Fourth quarter NSR 2 growth in the design business, which accounts for approximately 90% of NSR and adjusted EBITDA, accelerated to 9%, a high point for the year and the highest quarterly growth rate in more than a decade.

growth in the design business, which accounts for approximately 90% of NSR and adjusted EBITDA, accelerated to 9%, a high point for the year and the highest quarterly growth rate in more than a decade. The segment adjusted 1 operating margin 3 was 14.6% in the fourth quarter, which contributed to a full year margin of 14.2%, which is a 40 basis point increase over the prior year and exceeded the Company's guidance. The Company continued to expand margins while investing in growth and despite the impacts from the stronger U.S. dollar.

operating margin was 14.6% in the fourth quarter, which contributed to a full year margin of 14.2%, which is a 40 basis point increase over the prior year and exceeded the Company's guidance. Full year adjusted 1 EBITDA 4 increased by 9% and adjusted 1 EPS increased by 23%. Adjusted for foreign exchange impacts to fiscal 2022 results as compared to initial guidance, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increased by 10% and 26%, respectively.

EBITDA increased by 9% and adjusted EPS increased by 23%. Total backlog in the design business increased by 8%7, including a 1.2 book-to-burn ratio8 in the Americas design business in the fourth quarter.

Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Update

Fourth quarter operating cash flow of $316 million and free cash flow 5 of $257 million contributed to full year operating cash flow of $714 million and free cash flow of $586 million, which resulted in achieving the Company's free cash flow guidance for an eighth consecutive year.

of $257 million contributed to full year operating cash flow of $714 million and free cash flow of $586 million, which resulted in achieving the Company's free cash flow guidance for an eighth consecutive year. The Company's capital allocation policy is built on deploying capital to the highest returning opportunities, including investments in organic growth and the continued intent to return substantially all available cash flow to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. Returned nearly $500 million to stockholders in fiscal 2022 through share repurchases and dividends. Capital returns over the past 12 months equate to approximately 5% of the Company's current market capitalization. Repurchased 16% of shares outstanding since the initiation of the repurchase program in September 2020.

The Company continues to benefit from a strong balance sheet that provides a competitive advantage, with approximately 80% of its debt fixed, swapped to fixed, or capped over the next several years and no bond maturities until 2027.

" We delivered another year of strong performance, expanded the earnings power of the company, furthered our competitive advantages, and won transformative projects that speak to our technical leadership and create increased visibility," said Troy Rudd, AECOM's chief executive officer. " Our performance is enabling us to invest in our teams like never before, including enhancing our healthcare program and expanding leadership development opportunities. Investing in our teams is critical to creating the best platform in the industry where our professionals can build meaningful careers. As we look ahead, our guidance reflects the strength of our backlog, driven by an all-time high win rate and a returns-focused approach to allocating resources. This is balanced against varied macroeconomic trends across our markets. Importantly, the long-term growth drivers for our business are well intact, and we have built an agile organization with a proven ability to grow through periods of uncertainty."

" Through the realization of our Think and Act Globally strategy and as leaders in the high-value transportation, water, environment and green design markets, we are better positioned than ever to capitalize on multiple secular growth drivers that are positively impacting our markets," said Lara Poloni, AECOM's president. " These trends include a global infrastructure investment renaissance, growing demand for sustainability and resilience-related services, and post-COVID supply chain and resource adaptation. Our clients are prioritizing investments in these areas. Our earnings growth, record win rate and pipeline, and our backlog growth are a testament to our ability to deploy our industry-leading technical expertise at scale."

" Our disciplined focus on high-returning organic growth, expanding margins and returning capital to our shareholders through repurchases and our quarterly dividend program are a reflection of our commitment to shareholder value creation," said Gaurav Kapoor, AECOM's chief financial officer. " Our balance sheet remains in a strong position and we delivered another year of cash flow above the mid-point of our guidance range. We will continue to benefit from a high degree of balance sheet and cash flow certainty, which furthers our competitive advantages."

Business Segments

Americas

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $2.6 billion, a 1% increase from the prior year. Full year revenue was $9.9 billion, a 3% decline from the prior year.

NSR2 in the fourth quarter was $947 million, a 4% increase from the prior year, led by 5% growth in the design business. This growth is the result of a continued record high win rate and strong execution against a near-record backlog. Full year NSR was $3.7 billion, a 3% increase from the prior year. The fourth quarter adjusted operating margin on NSR was 18.4%.

Fourth quarter operating income declined by 5% over the prior year to $169 million. On an adjusted1 basis, operating income declined by 5% to $174 million. For the full year, operating income was $654 million, a 2% increase over the prior year, and on adjusted basis, increased by 2% to $671 million. The full year adjusted operating margin on NSR of 18.1% reflected strong underlying execution and included ongoing investments in organic growth to capitalize on a record high pipeline of opportunities.

International

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $807 million, a 5% increase from the prior year. Full year revenue was $3.2 billion, a 3% increase from the prior year.

NSR2 in the fourth quarter was $641 million, a 13% increase from the prior year, reflecting continued growth in the Company's largest and most profitable markets driven by a strong backlog and continued pipeline growth. Full year NSR was $2.6 billion, an 8% increase from the prior year. The fourth quarter adjusted operating margin was 9%.

Fourth quarter operating income increased by 32% over the prior year to $58 million. On an adjusted basis1, operating income increased by 26% to $58 million. The fourth quarter adjusted operating margin on NSR2 increased by 160 basis points over the prior year to 9.0%. The Company is on track with its goal of delivering a double-digit margin in the International segment. Full year operating income increased by 25% to $221 million and, on an adjusted basis, increased by 22% to $223 million. The full year adjusted operating margin on NSR2 increased by 130 basis points over the prior year to 8.6%.

AECOM Capital

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $0.4 million and operating income was $12.0 million. Revenue in the full year was $2.2 million and operating income was $14.0 million, which was ahead of the Company's expectations. The Company expects a $5 million to $10 million earnings contribution from AECOM Capital in fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, AECOM had $1.2 billion of total cash and cash equivalents, $2.2 billion of total debt and $1.1 billion of net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents). Net leverage9 was 1.1x.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.4% in the fourth quarter and 24.7% in the full year. On an adjusted1 basis, the effective tax rate was 27.3% and 24.5% in the full year. The adjusted tax rate was derived by re-computing the quarterly effective tax rate on adjusted net income.10 The adjusted tax expense differs from the GAAP tax expense based on the taxability or deductibility and tax rate applied to each of the adjustments.

1 Excludes the impact of certain items, such as restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets and other items. See Regulation G Information for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

2 Revenue, less pass-through revenue; growth rates are presented on a constant-currency basis.

3 Reflects segment operating performance, excluding AECOM Capital and G&A.

4 Net income before interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization.

5 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment.

6 Return on invested capital, or ROIC, reflects continuing operations and is calculated as the sum of adjusted net income as presented in the Company's Regulation G Information and adjusted interest expense, net of interest income, divided by average quarterly invested capital as defined as the sum of attributable shareholder's equity and total debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

7 On a constant-currency basis.

8 Book-to-burn ratio is defined as the dollar amount of wins divided by revenue recognized during the period, including revenue related to work performed in unconsolidated joint ventures.

9 Net leverage is comprised of EBITDA as defined in the Company's credit agreement dated October 17, 2014, as amended, and total debt on the Company's financial statements, net of total cash and cash equivalents.

10 Inclusive of non-controlling interest deduction and adjusted for financing charges in interest expense, the amortization of intangible assets and is based on continuing operations.

AECOM Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2022 %

Change Sept 30,

2021 Sept 30,

2022 %

Change Revenue $ 3,353,767 $ 3,426,113 2.2 % $ 13,340,852 $ 13,148,182 (1.4 )% Cost of revenue 3,136,509 3,208,845 2.3 % 12,542,431 12,300,208 (1.9 )% Gross profit 217,258 217,268 0.0 % 798,421 847,974 6.2 % Equity in earnings of joint ventures 11,416 26,282 130.2 % 35,044 53,640 53.1 % General and administrative expenses (44,365 ) (40,944 ) (7.7 )% (155,072 ) (147,309 ) (5.0 )% Restructuring costs (14,085 ) (18,574 ) 31.9 % (48,840 ) (107,501 ) 120.1 % Income from operations 170,224 184,032 8.1 % 629,553 646,804 2.7 % Other income 5,791 3,635 (37.2 )% 17,603 14,152 (19.6 )% Interest expense (25,863 ) (33,302 ) 28.8 % (238,352 ) (110,274 ) (53.7 )% Income from continuing operations before taxes 150,152 154,365 2.8 % 408,804 550,682 34.7 % Income tax expense for continuing operations 46,200 32,967 (28.6 )% 89,011 136,051 52.8 % Income from continuing operations 103,952 121,398 16.8 % 319,793 414,631 29.7 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,355 (8,395 ) (456.5 )% (116,813 ) (79,929 ) (31.6 )% Net income 106,307 113,003 6.3 % 202,980 334,702 64.9 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

from continuing operations (8,949 ) (5,986 ) (33.1 )% (25,109 ) (25,521 ) 1.6 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations (1,191 ) (1,399 ) 17.5 % (4,686 ) 1,430 (130.5 )% Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,140 ) (7,385 ) (27.2 )% (29,795 ) (24,091 ) (19.1 )% Net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations 95,003 115,412 21.5 % 294,684 389,110 32.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to AECOM from discontinued operations 1,164 (9,794 ) (941.4 )% (121,499 ) (78,499 ) (35.4 )% Net income attributable to AECOM $ 96,167 $ 105,618 9.8 % $ 173,185 $ 310,611 79.4 % Net income (loss) attributable to AECOM

per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.66 $ 0.83 25.8 % $ 2.00 $ 2.76 38.0 % Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.07 ) (800.0 )% (0.82 ) (0.55 ) (32.9 )% Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.76 13.4 % $ 1.18 $ 2.21 87.3 % Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.65 $ 0.82 26.2 % $ 1.97 $ 2.73 38.6 % Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.07 ) (800.0 )% (0.81 ) (0.55 ) (32.1 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.75 13.6 % $ 1.16 $ 2.18 87.9 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 143,812 139,626 (2.9 )% 147,279 140,768 (4.4 )% Diluted 146,581 141,344 (3.6 )% 149,676 142,696 (4.7 )%

AECOM Balance Sheet Information (unaudited - in thousands) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 Balance Sheet Information: Total cash and cash equivalents $ 1,229,196 $ 1,172,209 Accounts receivable and contract assets - net 3,988,522 3,723,111 Working capital 651,828 418,639 Total debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs 2,235,661 2,224,602 Total assets 11,733,954 11,139,315 Total AECOM stockholders' equity 2,712,470 2,476,654

AECOM Reportable Segments (unaudited - in thousands) Americas International AECOM

Capital Corporate Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 2,618,964 $ 806,724 $ 425 $ - $ 3,426,113 Cost of revenue 2,454,144 754,701 - - 3,208,845 Gross profit 164,820 52,023 425 - 217,268 Equity in earnings of joint ventures 4,647 5,585 16,050 - 26,282 General and administrative expenses - - (4,005 ) (36,939 ) (40,944 ) Restructuring costs - - - (18,574 ) (18,574 ) Income from operations $ 169,467 $ 57,608 $ 12,470 $ (55,513 ) $ 184,032 Gross profit as a % of revenue 6.3 % 6.4 % - - 6.3 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 2,582,233 $ 771,175 $ 359 $ - $ 3,353,767 Cost of revenue 2,407,903 728,606 - - 3,136,509 Gross profit 174,330 42,569 359 - 217,258 Equity in earnings of joint ventures 3,819 1,044 6,553 - 11,416 General and administrative expenses - - (5,342 ) (39,023 ) (44,365 ) Restructuring costs - - - (14,085 ) (14,085 ) Income from operations $ 178,149 $ 43,613 $ 1,570 $ (53,108 ) $ 170,224 Gross profit as a % of revenue 6.8 % 5.5 % - - 6.5 % Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 9,939,333 $ 3,206,625 $ 2,224 $ - $ 13,148,182 Cost of revenue 9,299,436 3,000,772 - - 12,300,208 Gross profit 639,897 205,853 2,224 - 847,974 Equity in earnings of joint ventures 13,871 15,313 24,456 - 53,640 General and administrative expenses - - (12,649 ) (134,660 ) (147,309 ) Restructuring costs - - - (107,501 ) (107,501 ) Income from operations $ 653,768 $ 221,166 $ 14,031 $ (242,161 ) $ 646,804 Gross profit as a % of revenue 6.4 % 6.4 % - - 6.4 % Contracted backlog $ 17,507,944 $ 3,855,488 $ - $ - $ 21,363,432 Awarded backlog 17,355,035 1,215,786 - - 18,570,821 Unconsolidated JV backlog 249,492 - - - 249,492 Total backlog $ 35,112,471 $ 5,071,274 $ - $ - $ 40,183,745 Total backlog - Design only $ 13,954,382 $ 5,071,274 $ - $ - $ 19,025,656 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 10,226,287 $ 3,112,566 $ 1,999 $ - $ 13,340,852 Cost of revenue 9,594,675 2,947,756 - - 12,542,431 Gross profit 631,612 164,810 1,999 - 798,421 Equity in earnings of joint ventures 11,443 12,192 11,409 - 35,044 General and administrative expenses - - (11,112 ) (143,960 ) (155,072 ) Restructuring costs - - - (48,840 ) (48,840 ) Income from operations $ 643,055 $ 177,002 $ 2,296 $ (192,800 ) $ 629,553 Gross profit as a % of revenue 6.2 % 5.3 % - - 6.0 % Contracted backlog $ 19,085,092 $ 4,019,846 $ - $ - $ 23,104,938 Awarded backlog 14,036,004 1,189,016 - - 15,225,020 Unconsolidated JV backlog 248,098 - - - 248,098 Total backlog $ 33,369,194 $ 5,208,862 $ - $ - $ 38,578,056 Total backlog - Design only $ 12,907,085 $ 5,208,862 $ - $ - $ 18,115,947

AECOM Regulation G Information (in millions) Reconciliation of Revenue to Net Service Revenue (NSR) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Americas Revenue $ 2,582.2 $ 2,457.0 $ 2,618.9 $ 10,226.3 $ 9,939.3 Less: Pass-through revenue 1,662.4 1,530.7 1,671.4 6,629.4 6,228.2 Net service revenue $ 919.8 $ 926.3 $ 947.5 $ 3,596.9 $ 3,711.1 International Revenue $ 771.2 $ 784.2 $ 806.8 $ 3,112.6 $ 3,206.7 Less: Pass-through revenue 152.3 146.4 165.3 603.1 609.0 Net service revenue $ 618.9 $ 637.8 $ 641.5 $ 2,509.5 $ 2,597.7 Segment Performance (excludes ACAP) Revenue $ 3,353.4 $ 3,241.2 $ 3,425.7 $ 13,338.9 $ 13,146.0 Less: Pass-through revenue 1,814.7 1,677.1 1,836.7 7,232.5 6,837.2 Net service revenue $ 1,538.7 $ 1,564.1 $ 1,589.0 $ 6,106.4 $ 6,308.8 Consolidated Revenue $ 3,353.8 $ 3,241.7 $ 3,426.1 $ 13,340.9 $ 13,148.2 Less: Pass-through revenue 1,814.7 1,677.1 1,836.7 7,232.5 6,837.2 Net service revenue $ 1,539.1 $ 1,564.6 $ 1,589.4 $ 6,108.4 $ 6,311.0

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Balances at: Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Short-term debt $ 4.4 $ 2.3 $ 5.0 Current portion of long-term debt 49.5 42.3 43.6 Long-term debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs 2,181.8 2,182.8 2,176.0 Total debt 2,235.7 2,227.4 2,224.6 Less: Total cash and cash equivalents 1,229.2 1,010.7 1,172.2 Net debt $ 1,006.5 $ 1,216.7 $ 1,052.4

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 318.1 $ 204.9 $ 315.6 $ 704.7 $ 713.7 Capital expenditures, net (19.1 ) (22.0 ) (58.2 ) (121.5 ) (128.1 ) Free cash flow $ 299.0 $ 182.9 $ 257.4 $ 583.2 $ 585.6

AECOM Regulation G Information (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Income from Operations Income from operations $ 170.3 $ 183.0 $ 184.0 $ 629.6 $ 646.8 Restructuring costs 14.0 12.3 18.5 48.8 107.5 Amortization of intangible assets 6.7 4.7 4.7 22.6 18.9 Adjusted income from operations $ 191.0 $ 200.0 $ 207.2 $ 701.0 $ 773.2 Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes to

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 150.1 $ 159.9 $ 154.4 $ 408.8 $ 550.7 Restructuring costs 14.0 12.3 18.5 48.8 107.5 Amortization of intangible assets 6.7 4.7 4.7 22.6 18.9 Prepayment premium on debt - - - 117.5 - Financing charges in interest expense 1.3 1.2 1.3 11.4 4.9 Adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes $ 172.1 $ 178.1 $ 178.9 $ 609.1 $ 682.0 Reconciliation of Income Taxes for Continuing Operations to

Adjusted Income Taxes for Continuing Operations Income tax expense for continuing operations $ 46.1 $ 44.5 $ 33.0 $ 89.0 $ 136.1 Tax effect of the above adjustments* 6.0 4.6 7.2 50.6 25.2 Valuation allowances and other tax only items (7.3 ) (1.6 ) 6.9 22.0 (0.4 ) Adjusted income tax expense for continuing operations $ 44.8 $ 47.5 $ 47.1 $ 161.6 $ 160.9 * Adjusts income taxes during the period to exclude the impact on our effective tax rate of the pre-tax adjustments shown above. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations $ (8.9 ) $ (8.5 ) $ (6.0 ) $ (25.1 ) $ (25.5 ) Amortization of intangible assets included in NCI, net of tax (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.5 ) Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations $ (9.1 ) $ (8.6 ) $ (6.1 ) $ (25.7 ) $ (26.0 ) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations Net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations $ 95.1 $ 106.9 $ 115.4 $ 294.7 $ 389.1 Restructuring costs 14.0 12.3 18.5 48.8 107.5 Amortization of intangible assets 6.7 4.7 4.7 22.6 18.9 Prepayment premium on debt - - - 117.5 - Financing charges in interest expense 1.3 1.2 1.3 11.4 4.9 Tax effect of the above adjustments* (6.0 ) (4.6 ) (7.2 ) (50.6 ) (25.2 ) Valuation allowances and other tax only items 7.3 1.6 (6.9 ) (22.0 ) 0.4 Amortization of intangible assets included in NCI, net of tax (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.5 ) Adjusted net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations $ 118.2 $ 122.0 $ 125.7 $ 421.8 $ 495.1 * Adjusts the income taxes during the period to exclude the impact on our effective tax rate of the pre-tax adjustments shown above.

AECOM Regulation G Information (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share Net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations - per diluted share $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 0.82 $ 1.97 $ 2.73 Per diluted share adjustments: Restructuring costs 0.09 0.09 0.13 0.33 0.75 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05 0.03 0.03 0.15 0.13 Prepayment premium on debt - - - 0.79 - Financing charges in interest expense 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.03 Tax effect of the above adjustments* (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.35 ) (0.17 ) Valuation allowances and other tax only items 0.05 0.01 (0.05 ) (0.15 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.81 $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 2.82 $ 3.47 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 143.8 140.6 139.6 147.3 140.8 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 146.6 142.2 141.3 149.7 142.7 * Adjusts the income taxes during the period to exclude the impact on our effective tax rate of the pre-tax adjustments shown above. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations to EBITDA to

Adjusted EBITDA and to Adjusted Income from Operations Net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations $ 95.1 $ 106.9 $ 115.4 $ 294.7 $ 389.1 Income tax expense 46.1 44.5 33.0 89.0 136.1 Depreciation and amortization 46.9 41.3 44.1 176.9 170.2 Interest income2 (2.0 ) (2.8 ) (2.3 ) (6.7 ) (8.2 ) Interest expense 25.8 27.4 33.3 238.3 110.3 Amortized bank fees included in interest expense (1.2 ) (1.2 ) (1.2 ) (11.4 ) (4.8 ) EBITDA $ 210.7 $ 216.1 $ 222.3 $ 780.8 $ 792.7 Restructuring costs 14.1 12.3 18.6 48.9 107.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 224.8 $ 228.4 $ 240.9 $ 829.7 $ 900.3 Other income (5.8 ) (4.3 ) (3.7 ) (17.6 ) (14.2 ) Depreciation1 (39.1 ) (35.5 ) (38.3 ) (143.4 ) (146.9 ) Interest income2 2.0 2.8 2.2 6.7 8.1 Noncontrolling interests in income of consolidated subsidiaries, net of tax 8.9 8.5 6.0 25.0 25.5 Amortization of intangible assets included in NCI,

net of tax 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.4 Adjusted income from operations $ 191.0 $ 200.0 $ 207.2 $ 701.0 $ 773.2 1 Excludes depreciation from discontinued operations

2 Included in other income

AECOM

Regulation G Information

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Adjusted Income from Operations Americas Segment: Income from operations $ 178.1 $ 167.5 $ 169.5 $ 643.0 $ 653.8 Amortization of intangible assets 4.4 4.3 4.4 17.4 17.4 Adjusted income from operations $ 182.5 $ 171.8 $ 173.9 $ 660.4 $ 671.2 International Segment: Income from operations $ 43.6 $ 55.8 $ 57.6 $ 177.0 $ 221.2 Amortization of intangible assets 2.3 0.3 0.3 5.2 1.4 Adjusted income from operations $ 45.9 $ 56.1 $ 57.9 $ 182.2 $ 222.6 Segment Performance (excludes ACAP): Income from operations $ 221.7 $ 223.3 $ 227.1 $ 820.0 $ 875.0 Amortization of intangible assets 6.7 4.6 4.7 22.6 18.8 Adjusted income from operations $ 228.4 $ 227.9 $ 231.8 $ 842.6 $ 893.8

FY2023 GAAP EPS Guidance based on Adjusted EPS Guidance (all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2023 GAAP EPS Guidance $3.21 to $3.47 Adjusted EPS excludes: Amortization of intangible assets $0.12 Amortization of deferred financing fees $0.04 Restructuring expenses $0.28 to $0.21 Tax effect of the above items ($0.11) to ($0.09) Adjusted EPS Guidance $3.55 to $3.75

FY2023 GAAP Net Income Attributable to AECOM from Continuing Operations Guidance

based on Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (in millions, all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2023 GAAP net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations guidance* $453 to $490 Adjusted net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations excludes: Amortization of intangible assets $17 Amortization of deferred financing fees $5 Restructuring expenses $40 to $30 Tax effect of the above items ($15) to ($13) Adjusted net income attributable to AECOM from continuing operations $500 to $529 Adjusted EBITDA excludes: Depreciation $152 Adjusted interest expense, net $120 Tax expense, including tax effect of above items $163 to $174 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $935 to $975 * Calculated based on the mid-point of AECOM's fiscal year 2023 EPS guidance

AECOM Regulation G Information FY2023 GAAP Interest Expense Guidance based on Adjusted Interest Expense Guidance (in millions, all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2023 GAAP Interest Expense Guidance $135 Finance charges in interest expense ($5) Interest income ($10) Adjusted Net Interest Expense Guidance $120

FY2023 GAAP Income Tax Guidance based on Adjusted Income Tax Guidance (in millions, all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2023 GAAP Income tax expense $148 to $161 Tax effect of adjusting items $15 to $13 Adjusted income tax expense $163 to $174

FY2023 GAAP Operating Cash Flow Guidance based on Free Cash Flow Guidance (in millions, all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2023 Operating cash flow guidance $575 to $775 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from equipment disposals ($100) Free cash flow guidance $475 to $675

FY2023 GAAP Income from Operations as a % of Revenue Guidance based on

Segment Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Net Service Revenue Guidance (all figures approximate) Fiscal Year End 2023 Income from operations as a % of revenue 5.6% Pass-through revenues 7.8% Amortization of intangible assets 0.1% AECOM Capital income from operations (0.1)% Corporate net expense 1.0% Restructuring expenses 0.2% Segment adjusted operating income as a % of net service revenue 14.6%

Note: Variances in tables are due to rounding.

