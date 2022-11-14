

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden said his administration is ready to work with Beijing in playing key roles in addressing global challenges, ranging from climate changes to food insecurity.



'As the leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation,' Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday.



This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden became President.



Biden said he is committed to keeping the lines of communications open between them personally as well as the two governments across the board, because the two countries have so much opportunities to deal with.



Jinping said that as leaders of the two major powers, he and Biden need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship. He stressed the need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate it.



The Chinese leader made it clear that during their upcoming bilateral meeting later in the day, he is ready to have a candid and in-depth exchange of views with Biden on issues of strategic importance in China-U.S. relations and on major global and regional issues.



'I look forward to working with you, Mr. President, to bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of healthy and stable growth to the benefit of our two countries and the world as a whole,' he added.



The last time the two leaders met was in 2017 during the World Economic Forum in Davos.



On Tuesday and Wednesday, during the last leg of his East Asia visit, President Biden will attend the G20 Summit.



