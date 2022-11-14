Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute aktuell: Kursexplosion nach richtungsweisenden News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Frankfurt
14.11.22
09:16 Uhr
9,872 Euro
+0,408
+4,31 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3629,79816:18
PR Newswire
14.11.2022 | 14:58
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

SLIEMA, Malta, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Kindred Group plc (Kindred) Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held in accordance with the rules set out in the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting considered and resolved to approve a number of resolutions.

These were to (i) amend the number of board members to eight (instead of seven);

(ii) appoint James H. Gemmel as a director of Kindred Group plc with effect from the date of the EGM and (iii) increase the maximum remuneration payable to board members in order to reflect the increase in the number of board members, in accordance with the notice of the EGM dated 20 October 2022.

At the EGM, 38 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented. Of the shares/SDRs represented 98.8 per cent voted in favour of amending the number of board members to eight instead of seven. Furthermore, 98.7 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of appointing James H. Gemmel as a director of Kindred Group plc with effect from the date of the EGM. Lastly, 98.7 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of increasing the maximum remuneration payable to board members in order to reflect the increase the number of board members.

Board of Directors

Kindred Group plc

CONTACT:

For more information:
Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officer
johan.wilsby@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3666610/1668546.pdf

Press release: Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulletin-from-kindred-groups-extraordinary-general-meeting-301676995.html

KINDRED GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.