Laser-sharp focus on global payroll outsourcing and software business follows a strong year of growth as it doubled its global headcount and increased its global payroll-related revenues by more than 40%.

Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has separated its talent management and HR advisory businesses from its software and managed payroll operations. As a result of the carve-out, the recruitment and HR advisory services business will continue as an independent company led by a separate management team.

Mercans' founder and Group CEO Tatjana Domovits said: "Mercans' talent acquisition and HR Advisory business's recent performance has been very strong, particularly given the challenges in the overall business environment. The carve-out will maximize the prospects for that business by creating a more agile and focused company."

This carve-out enables both businesses to focus on their core strengths and clients. Mercans global payroll outsourcing and SaaS business continues to operate under Mercans' known and trusted brand, with its proprietary and disruptive HR Blizz global payroll software underpinning its growth and operations, while the recruitment and HR Advisory business will be rebranded as Mesaar.

Mercans also announced that veteran technology executive Vishwanathan Arunachalam (Vish), who was the group's COO, will now focus exclusively on leading the global payroll business as its CEO.

A Mercans spokesperson said this appointment will further strengthen its technology position while maintaining a strong brand portfolio. This strategic new focus of the company reflects the strong vision of enhancing customer-oriented services and delivering value across all touch points.

"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for both businesses. Mercans has built a strong client base and disruptive global payroll software that is renowned by analysts and appreciated by our global clients. I look forward to leading Mercans' global payroll services and software business with new focus and ambitious growth targets," added Vish, newly appointed CEO of Mercans' payroll and software business.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology. Mercans' revolutionary HR Blizz global payroll platform enables SMBs Enterprise businesses to manage payrolls across 160 countries. With 20 years of global payroll expertise, Mercans delivers the full spectrum of HR services through a single, secure global platform.

