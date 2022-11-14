Schüco has expanded its recent warning letter about potential solar panel defects to include more products. The new list includes PV modules the company delivered between 2010 and 2014.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Schüco published a product safety warning last spring indicating that solar modules delivered between 2010 and 2012 could be affected by a technical defect related to the backsheets. It has now extended this warning, as it has found the module defects caused by the faulty backsheets, which were sourced from various suppliers, in other module series delivered between 2010 and 2014. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...