Flying Pig Announces Prysmian Group as a Presenting Sponsor for 25th Anniversary

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Pig Works announced today that Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, will serve as the presenting sponsor of 2023 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the race from May 5-7, 2023. Flying Pig Weekend events include the marathon, half marathon, relays, challenges, 5K, 10K, the Fifty West Mile, the PigAbilities event, the Flying Fur dog run, and races of all distances for kids and toddlers.

"The Flying Pig is more than a Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky tradition. It has become one of the most iconic running events in the country," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "We are excited to be a presenting sponsor this year. It's an opportunity for us to not only engage with a wonderful organization but also affirm our dedication to the health and wellness of our employees and the Greater Cincinnati community."

Prysmian Group, locally headquartered in Highland Heights, Kentucky, leads the world in wire and cable manufacturing. Its products connect and illuminate iconic landmarks across the United States, like the Statue of Liberty and Cincinnati's own Great American Ball Park.

"The Flying Pig has been growing strong for 25 years thanks to the support of devoted sponsors, volunteers, and participants," said Iris Simpson Bush, President & CEO of Pig Works. "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Prysmian Group as a presenting sponsor and look forward to inspiring more participants than ever to experience this fun and iconic event."

Prysmian will sponsor the Marathon Countdown Clock at the two-day P&G Health & Fitness Expo and the Prysmian Power Hub at the Expo and Post-Race Party. The Power Hub allows attendees and racers to relax and recharge in the space, including lounge furniture, workstations, and mobile charging devices.

"The Prysmian Power Hub represents the work-life balance that we've struck here at Prysmian that has become integral to who we are as an organization," said John Andrews, Vice President of Human Resources, Prysmian Group North America. "Since the pandemic, we've adapted to a hybrid work environment that allows our employees to put their health and wellness front and center. Our support of the Flying Pig is a testament to that - we're encouraging our employees to get out there and find ways to keep healthy while also emphasizing other aspects of wellness, including rest and recovery."

Prysmian Group's employees are long-time participants in the Flying Pig events, including Pirondini, who qualified for the Boston Marathon during the 2022 marathon.

"This partnership underlines our commitment to Greater Cincinnati and allows us to celebrate health, wellness, and community. Everyone on the Prysmian Group North America team is excited to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this event," said Pirondini.

Learn more about Prysmian Group at https://na.prysmiangroup.com/people-and-careers.

About Pig Works

Pig Works is the nonprofit 501(c)(3) parent organization behind the Flying Pig Marathon, the Queen Bee Half, the TQL Beer Series and the FCC3. Pig Works is a race experience company with three goals. First, to create fun participatory sporting events for individuals and groups of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Second, to contribute to charitable causes that support the growth and development of our community here in Cincinnati and beyond. And third, to promote a lifestyle that weaves movement and health into the fiber of our community and extends beyond the bounds of our event days. Learn more at www.pigworks.org

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and more than 5,800 employees with net sales of over $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

